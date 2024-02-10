Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 657 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.22.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1 %

SHW stock opened at $311.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.60. The company has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

