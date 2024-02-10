My DeFi Pet Reaches Market Cap of $1.90 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $327,852.47 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002423 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018687 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000208 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,617,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

