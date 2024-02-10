National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

HL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

HL opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

