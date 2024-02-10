National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $111.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $147.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

