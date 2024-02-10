National Bank of Canada Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.31. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.15. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$107.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$102.95.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$102.39 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$84.27 and a 1 year high of C$104.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$99.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$90.45 per share, with a total value of C$34,009.20. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

