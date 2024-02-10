National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NFG opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

