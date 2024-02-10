National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Price Performance
NWLI stock opened at $484.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $483.10 and its 200-day moving average is $467.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.71. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $225.02 and a 1 year high of $488.90.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Western Life Group
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.