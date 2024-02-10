Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $390.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $295.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,666 shares in the company, valued at $871,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

