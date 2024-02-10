Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NVRO stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $621.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 174.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nevro by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 26.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

