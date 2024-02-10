NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Down 4.7%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.64. 164,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 242,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,913 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

