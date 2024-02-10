Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Newmont worth $38,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $32.79 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.76.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

