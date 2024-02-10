Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Lowered to C$64.00 at National Bankshares

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.
