Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Nexa Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Nexa Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Nexa Resources

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 434,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 994,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 80,309 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 1,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 169,345 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company operates through two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cement, silver concentrate, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

