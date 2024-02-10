NextEnergy Solar (NESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
NextEnergy Solar Price Performance
NESF stock opened at GBX 78 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 86.69. The stock has a market cap of £460.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. NextEnergy Solar has a 1 year low of GBX 76.60 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 112.08 ($1.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 13.96.
About NextEnergy Solar
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NextEnergy Solar
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.