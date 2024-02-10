NextEnergy Solar (NESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NextEnergy Solar Price Performance

NESF stock opened at GBX 78 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 86.69. The stock has a market cap of £460.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. NextEnergy Solar has a 1 year low of GBX 76.60 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 112.08 ($1.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 13.96.

About NextEnergy Solar

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

