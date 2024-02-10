NIKE, Inc. (NKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on April 1st

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the footwear maker on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

NIKE has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. NIKE has a payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NIKE to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

NYSE NKE opened at $104.50 on Friday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.45.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

