NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

NI opened at $25.25 on Thursday. NiSource has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NiSource by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NiSource by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

