NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster Sells 6,559 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $195,523.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 453,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Get NMI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. Barclays initiated coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NMI by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NMI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in NMI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.