Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lessened its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,504,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 458,284 shares during the period. Nokia Oyj comprises 2.0% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.06% of Nokia Oyj worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,714 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,876,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. 14,196,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,588,763. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

