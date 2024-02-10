Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,596,505,000 after acquiring an additional 465,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $949,455,000 after acquiring an additional 86,988 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.83. 929,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,932. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $256.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.