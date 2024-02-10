Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $254.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.12. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $256.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

