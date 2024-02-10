Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $254.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $256.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

