NOV (NYSE:NOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 17,338,694 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 235% from the previous session’s volume of 5,169,674 shares.The stock last traded at $17.30 and had previously closed at $17.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in NOV by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

