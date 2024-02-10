Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

