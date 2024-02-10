Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.35

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$65.35 and last traded at C$65.45, with a volume of 302620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.67.

The stock has a market cap of C$32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.49.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

