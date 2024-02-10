Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.10

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.10 and last traded at $81.07, with a volume of 215963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Nuvalent Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 9,150 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $566,293.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,843,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,115,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $3,032,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $566,293.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,843,848 shares in the company, valued at $114,115,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,143,978 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 41.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Nuvalent by 22.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nuvalent by 97.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

