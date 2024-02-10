NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $240.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.08.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.5 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $233.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.