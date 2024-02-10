Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Occidental Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

