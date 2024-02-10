Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $138,494.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,799. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.94. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $92.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

