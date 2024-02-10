Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires New Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298,444 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,927,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,586,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477,322 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $17.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.11%.

OWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

