Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $42.53 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

