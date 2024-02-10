Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $238.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $172.04 and a twelve month high of $238.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.49.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

