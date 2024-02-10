Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 87.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTZ opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 87.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

