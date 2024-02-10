Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after buying an additional 10,066,797 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after buying an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,172,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after buying an additional 2,685,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average of $81.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

