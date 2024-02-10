Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of VSH stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $785.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $330,026.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading

