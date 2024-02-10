Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $919,000 in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,068,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,496 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,016,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $24.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

