Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New $545,000 Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,056,062.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,027 shares of company stock valued at $41,756,614 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average is $86.46. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $98.48.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

