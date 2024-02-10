Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New Investment in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 369,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $137.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.72 and a 52 week high of $139.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.70 and a 200-day moving average of $121.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

