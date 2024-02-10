Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Takes Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 505,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,074 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,319,000. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

NYSE ARCO opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

