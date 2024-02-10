Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.700-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Omega Healthcare Investors also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70 to $2.80 EPS.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 3.4 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,626,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $28,879,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 56.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

