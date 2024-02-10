ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $32,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $69.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

