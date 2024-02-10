Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.92.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,270,000 after acquiring an additional 294,276 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Onsemi by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Onsemi by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Onsemi by 1,826.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

