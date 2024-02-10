Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

OTEX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Open Text stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.14. Open Text has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 143,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 71,748 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Open Text by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Open Text by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

