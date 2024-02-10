O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.37 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

ORLY stock opened at $1,025.82 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $795.74 and a 12-month high of $1,074.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $981.65 and its 200 day moving average is $954.42.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $6,582,124. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

