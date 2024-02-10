O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 41.050-41.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 42.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.8 billion-$17.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.8 billion. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY24 guidance to $41.05-$41.55 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,025.82. 553,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,301. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $795.74 and a 52-week high of $1,074.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $981.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $954.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,124 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

