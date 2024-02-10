O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,025.82 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $795.74 and a 12 month high of $1,074.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $981.65 and a 200-day moving average of $954.42. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,124 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 72.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

