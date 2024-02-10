O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $41.05-$41.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $42.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.8-$17.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 41.050-41.550 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,056.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,025.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $981.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $954.42. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $795.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,074.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $6,582,124. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 72.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Invesco LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

