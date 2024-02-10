ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading Down 4.9% After Insider Selling

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 538,272 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 442,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Specifically, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,779 shares of company stock worth $339,288 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,761,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,588,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 791,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

