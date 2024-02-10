Oryx International Growth (LON:OIG) Trading Up 0.7%

Oryx International Growth (LON:OIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,145 ($14.35) and last traded at GBX 1,145 ($14.35). Approximately 47,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 9,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,137.50 ($14.26).

Oryx International Growth Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,168.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,118.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.30 million, a P/E ratio of 479.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Oryx International Growth alerts:

Insider Activity at Oryx International Growth

In other news, insider Jamie Brooke acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,200 ($15.04) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($75,216.25). 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oryx International Growth

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oryx International Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oryx International Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.