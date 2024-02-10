Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,114 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Otis Worldwide worth $18,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,011,000 after purchasing an additional 236,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,088,000 after purchasing an additional 285,489 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $91.08 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.89.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

