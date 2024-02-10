Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,085 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on OC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Get Our Latest Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of OC opened at $148.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.75. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.